3 soldiers hurt in mine blast in Maguindanao

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 24 September) – Three soldiers were wounded when an anti-personnel mine exploded in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Thursday morning, the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

Troops from the 57th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat clearing operations at the time of the explosion, Wesmincom said in a press release.

Medics applied first aid to the wounded soldiers before they were brought to Camp Siongco Station Hospital for treatment, it said.

“Inflicting harm to our troops is the desperate device of the weakened terrorist groups to attract attention and harbor support,” the press release quoted Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., WestMinCom commander as saying.

“Rest assured that we will heighten our security operations and stay on guard against the emerging threats in our area of operation,” Vinluan added.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Central Commander said they have deployed additional troops to the area. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments