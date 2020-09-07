7 NPA rebels yield to Army in Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 04 September) – Seven alleged members of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) surrendered Thursday to the Philippine Army in Makilala, North Cotabato, a military officer said.

1Lt Walter Jhun Orille, civil military operations officer of the 39th Infantry Battalion, said said the rebel returnees, all B’laan natives, belonged to the Mount Alip Command of the NPA Guerilla Front 72 operating in South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Two of the surrenderees were females while five were minors aged 15 to 16 or child combatants, Orille said.

The rebels reportedly yielded nine high-powered firearms, several ammunition and bomb-making materials.

The military identified four of the surrenderees as Arom Morales, alias Argus, alias Loloy and alias Joy. All of them supposedly held leadership positions in the rebel group.

The rest were identified as Bata, Blue and Bruno, all residents of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

The 39th IB presented the surrenderees to MGen Reuben Basiao, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, on Friday at the battalion headquarters in Poblacion, Makilala. (Malu Cadeliña Manar/MindaNews)

