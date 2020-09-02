Bangsamoro health minister, wife test positive for COVID-19

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Sep) – The Health Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and his wife have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Bangsamoro Health Minister Saffrullah Dipatuan announced through social media that “despite the precautionary measures we practice during this pandemic,” he and his wife tested positive.

Dipatuan said he is making the announcement “out of good conscience” and that it is his duty to keep the constituents of the region aware on significant information that can affect public health issues.

“This makes one realize just how vicious this virus is. It spares no one,” Dipatuan stressed.

“Thus, in this situation, I cannot emphasize enough how it is of utmost importance that all should strictly adhere to our health protocols and advisories,” he added.

The Health Minister requested all those he had come in close contact with for the past two weeks to isolate themselves for 14 days and observe for symptoms within the period.

Dipatuan said he is asymptomatic and is presently in isolation at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City “for further observation, and treatment if needed.” His wife is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is “also in isolation, undergoing treatment.”

He called on Bangsamoro “health warriors” to “stay safe out there and remain vigilant,” noting that “all of us in this field of health services delivery are at high risk of contracting this infection.” (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

