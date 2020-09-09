Barangay hall in Maguindanao used as classroom for face-to-face classes

PARANG, Maguindanao (MindaNews / 9 Sep) – Village officials of a community here have allowed the use of a room in its barangay hall as temporary classroom to allow face-to-face classes as requested by parents.

Eduardo Plecerda, one of the officials of Barangay Nituan, said the parents and administrator of a private school have agreed to ask village officials for temporary use of part of the barangay hall as classroom because children and minors are now allowed outside the village.

“The teachers will go where the children reside and teach there because children are not allowed to go out of the village,” he said.

So far, three Grade 4 pupils are being taught at the barangay hall by teacher Almera Mapatil.

She noted that the face-to-face classes were requested by the children’s parents.

The pupils, Mapatil said, were using face masks and strictly observing physical distancing protocols.

She said face-to-face teaching is more effective and ensures that pupils learn a lot compared to modular classes and distance learning.

Classes in private schools, although through distance learning approach, started on August 24; public schools, on the other hand, will start classes on October 5. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

