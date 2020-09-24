CdeO converts another hotel into COVID treatment facility

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 24 September) – The city government has converted another downtown hotel into a treatment facility for COVID-19 patients as infections continued to rise in the last few weeks.

“This is already alarming,” Mayor Oscar Moreno said during his daily press conference at the City Hall Wednesday where he announced the conversion of the hotel into a treatment facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

“These people should not be allowed to roam around infecting more people,” he said.

City Health Office chief Dr. Lorraine Nery said that as of Sept. 23, the city had 222 active cases.

Nery said two COVID-19 patients died in the past two days at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC), the main hospital for people infected with the disease in Region 10.

She said four patients died and 41 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the NMMC and other treatment facilities last weekend alone.

She said the City Health Office recorded a total of 26 persons who have died of COVID-19 since March this year.

The city government has been resorting to converting hotels and pension houses to accommodate asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, arriving locally stranded individuals and returning Overseas Filipinos.

It has also converted some barangay halls into isolation units with a few hundred beds for suspected cases. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

