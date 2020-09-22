Davao City eyes publishing COVID-19 patient’s specific areas of exposure

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 Sep) – The City Government of Davao is eyeing to publish the specific areas of exposure of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, including the names of offices, establishments, and workplaces, as a measure to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease through local transmission.

Mayor Sara Duterte said during her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday that ensuring the health and safety of the people in the time of public health emergency must prevail over the possible opposition of the people in the community stemming from concerns which may not have “valid and reasonable basis.”

“For example, it’s very specific to say City Mayor’s Office, or City Administrator’s Office, or City Treasurer’s Office. That’s already beyond as to where they live because usually what we specify in the lockdown is their address. But remember, we also see in their history of exposure where they have been to and where they work. And sometimes, other people have no idea that someone tested positive there,” she said.

Duterte said that the local government wanted to pursue this new plan as it wanted to inform the people on the history of exposure of positive patients, once the list is published, so that they can avoid or take extra precautions when going to these places.

She said that some of the COVID-19 patients here work at grocery stores, one of the areas that are often visited by the public.

“We expect that once the people are aware, they will be extra cautious when they go there. Usually, it’s workmates or housemates that could spread the disease more than what passengers of the jeepney ever could,” she added.

The Department of Health (DOH) Davao Region publishes age, address, the onset of symptoms of patients, and history of travel of the COVID-19 patients while the city government publishes a COVID-19 Risk Assessment Map on a weekly basis that classifies barangays as very high risk, high risk, and moderate risk.

She added that they are discussing with local health authorities on how they can implement the plan.

As of September 22, the DOH-Davao reported a total of 2,666 cases with 2,193 recoveries and 76 deaths.

Of the total cases, 1,683 were reported in Davao City, 207 in Davao de Oro, 316 in Davao del Norte, 161 in Davao del Sur, 51 in Davao Occidental, and 248 in Davao Oriental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

