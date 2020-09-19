Iligan City records 590 COVID-19 cases; highest in Northern Mindanao

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 September) — Iligan City has recorded 590 COVID-19 cases as of Spetember 18, the highest in Northern Mindanao.

Iligan is the lone city among 33 in Mindanao that is under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. The rest are under General Community Quarantine.

The Emergency Operation Center reported a total of 149 active cases , 42 of them admitted, 105 in an isolation facility and two under home quarantine. (The Department of Health’s Center for Health Development in Northern Mindanao recorded 2,220 cases as of September 18).

Local transmission accounted for the bulk of the cases at 495 while locally stranded individuals numbered 63 and returning overseas Filipinos at 42.

The city recorded 413 recoveries and 28 deaths.

Mayor Celso Regencia on Wednesday received the fourth Isolation facility – the 120-bed capacity isolation facility in the old National Steel Corporation gymnasium, costing 12 million pesos.

The facility was turned over by Undersecretary Emil Sadain of the Department of Public Works and Highways, witnessed by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Chief Implementer of the National Task Force.against COVID-19.

The three isolation facilities that were turned over earlier were a 40-bed capacity in Barangay Acmac, another 40-bed capacity in Barangay Poblacion and 40-bed capacity in Barangay Tomas Cabili. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

