Lanao Sur Governor Adiong contracts COVID-19

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 14 September) — Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr. has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and confined himself at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Adiong said he tested positive for COVID-19 following a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction testing conducted at the APMC Sunday night.

“I admitted myself at the same medical facility for further treatment and isolation,” Adiong said.

The governor advised those who have close contacts with him in the past few days to subject themselves to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Adiong said he got the infection following a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bangsamoro parliament member Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesperson of the Lanao del Sur Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for COVID-19, said there is no vacuum of leadership in the province since the governor is still supervising the operations of the provincial government from his hospital bed.

“The governor is conducting meetings through Zoom (video conferencing) and supervising the work ( at the provincial government) by mobile phone and texts,” the spokesperson said.

The province continues to bear the brunt of the coronavirus even after it upgraded its status to the stricter Modified Enhancement Community Quarantine.

As of September 12, the provincial IATF reported 65 active cases confined at the APMC and other isolation facilities.

It implemented a “No Movement Day” last Sunday, which prohibited non-essential workers from the streets of the province, including Marawi City.

Gov. Adiong urged his fellow Meranaos to bear in mind that the threat of the virus is real.

“We must follow our healthcare workers, cooperate with them and be mindful of our actions as it is in our collective interest that we pursue these stringent measures and protocols. Inshaa Allah we will overcome this pandemic,” he said.

Adiong said they have been “strictly abiding with the minimum health standards set by the Department of Health, the BARMM Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization in all their public engagements” since the pandemic started.

These include the wearing of face masks, face shields, frequent handwashing, social distancing and the constant use of alcohol and sanitizers, he added. (With a report from Richel Umel / MindaNews)

