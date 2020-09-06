Magnitude 6.4 quake’s epicenter:  Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 September) – A Magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck parts of southwestern Mindanao at 11:23 p.m. Sunday with epicenter at 26 km southeast of Don Marcelino town in Davao Occidental and a depth of 143 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its Earthquake Information No. 2.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting damage. Phivolcs recorded aftershocks of Magnitude 2.7 at 11:50 p.m. and 2.8 at 11:50 p.m.

The quake occurred a week after the August 31 Magnitude 5 quake with epicenter seven kilometers southeast of Kiblawan in Davao del Sur.

Sunday’s quake was felt at Intensity 5 in General Santos City in South Cotabato and Mati City in Davao Oriental; Intensity 4 in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur and Koronadal City in South Cotabato; Intensity 3 in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato.

According to instrumental intensities, it was Intensity 5 in General Santos City and in Alabel and Malungon in Sarangani province; Intensity 4 in Koronadal City and Tupi in South Cotabato; and Kiamba in Sarangani; Intensity 3 in Gingoog City, Intensity 2 in Bislig City and Intensity 1 in Cagayan de Oro City.

In the last quarter last year, at least five destructive quakes, all above Magnitude 6: the 6.3 quake on October 16; 6.16 and 6.1 on October 29; 6.5 on October 31 and 6.9 on December 15, displacing thousands of residents in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur. (MindaNews)

