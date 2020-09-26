Mayor Sara takes week-long medical leave

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 September) — Mayor Sara Duterte will take a medical leave from September 28 to October 5.

The mayor will be out of town for “medical purposes” but will be continuously “present online to meet deadlines for her office,” according to the City Information Office.

The mayor has been leading the city’s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis for six months and is chair of the Davao Region COVID-19 Task Force, with the provincial governors of the region as members.

Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the youngest among three children of President Rodrigo Duterte with Elizabeth Zimmerman, has been designated as the acting mayor who will lead the crisis management team of the city in handling the surging COVID-19 cases, among others.

As of September 25, the Department of Health-Davao reported a total of 2,880 cases with 2,302 recoveries and 86 deaths.

Of this total, 1,818 cases were reported in Davao City, 225 in Davao de Oro, 340 in Davao del Norte, 181 in Davao del Sur, 59 in Davao Occidental, and 257 in Davao Oriental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

