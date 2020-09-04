Rice from Vietnam arrives in Iligan, CdeO ports

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 04 September) – Rice imported from Vietnam arrived at the ports in Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City, Medardo Sosobrado Jr., acting manager of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in Iligan said.

Two cargo vessels unloaded a total of 344,000 bags in Iligan while another ship brought thousands of bags more to Cagayan de Oro, Sosobrado said.

MV New Xala arrived in Iligan on Aug. 29 bringing 164,000 bags of rice equivalent to 4,118 metric tons while MV Troung Lou docked on Sept. 3 with 180,000 bags or 4,519 metric tons of the same cargo, he said.

The official added that thousands of bags of rice were also unloaded in Cagayan de Oro.

He said the bulk of rice supply from Vietnam was received by Soda Enterprises in Iligan and will be allocated to different rice traders in Mindanao.

Sosobrado said the PPA is strictly imposing the standard health protocols as the city is under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

As of Sept. 3, the Emergency Operations Center Health Cluster managed by Dra. Belinda Lim said the city had a total of 377 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 142 recoveries and 221 active cases.

Of the active cases, 145 were placed in an isolation facility, 42 were confined in a hospital and 34 were on home quarantine.

Iligan Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz and City Councilor Petronilo Pardillo had confirmed that they have been infected with the virus.

Vera Cruz said” the city council has designated Councilor Ryan Ong as acting vice mayor.

He said Ong is bonded and allowed to sign checks on his behalf.

Vera Cruz was placed on home quarantine while Pardillo was confined in a private hospital.

Despite Iligan’s MECQ status the two malls in the city were still allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but with a limit on the number of people who may enter. Mall goers were required to wear face masks and face shields. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments