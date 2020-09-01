Sarangani’s medical waste treatment facility to open early 2021

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 1 Sep) – The provincial government of Sarangani is pushing for the full operation early next year of its P19 million medical waste treatment facility in Alabel town.

Rolando Tuballes, head of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, said they have fast-tracked the construction of the facility and its two-hectare sanitary landfill in Barangay Bagacay, Alabel.

He said the project, which will utilize the innovative Pyroclave technology, is due for completion by the end of December.

The official said the local government commissioned the project last July to Davao City-based “cleantech” or clean technology company RAD Green Solutions, the developer of proprietary technology Pyroclave Optima.

Pyroclave, one of the top non-incineration technologies available in the market, is a medical waste processor that uses pyrolysis, the process of decomposing organic material using extreme heat in the absence of oxygen, a project briefer said.

It is used to specifically treat infectious, pathological and pharmaceutical wastes as well as bio-medical materials like syringes and needles, it said.

Tuballes said the treatment facility was designed as an economic enterprise and will mainly cater to six provincial government-run and supported hospitals as well as related facilities.

He said the local government will commission a “biohazard truck” for the collection of the medical wastes from the medical facilities.

The province’s six hospitals currently produce an average of 120 kilograms of medical waste daily, with 20 kilograms considered as infectious.

“The collected fees from the processing of the waste materials will be used for its operation and maintenance,” he said in a statement.

The official said the wastes processed at the Pyroclave will be disposed at the two-hectare sanitary landfill, which is projected to last about five to seven years.

But he said they are planning to expand it to another two hectares to double its capacity and life span.

Tuballes said they already proposed for a supplemental budget of P12.9 million for the construction of the sanitary landfill, administrative building, purchase of office equipment and fixtures, and support to the administrative functions and operations of the facility.

He said they are seeking an additional funding of around P2.45 million next year for the maintenance and operation of the facility, including the conduct of training and seminars on the management of toxic and hazardous wastes.

It will also be used for the advocacy and information and education campaign on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waste management, he said.

Tuballes said Sarangani Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon wants the facility to become operational the soonest possible time due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the proper management and disposal of medical wastes, especially those used in COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities, can help contain the spread of the virus. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments