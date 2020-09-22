Soldiers seize guns, bomb making materials in 2 Maguindanao towns

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 22 Sep) – Elements of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion of the Sixth Infantry Division (6ID) seized several components of anti-personnel mines during their continued military operations against terror groups in Barangay Sanlag in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, Tuesday morning.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6ID commanding officer, said the troops recovered from the site during the 9 a.m. raid two one-liter bottles of battery solution, two bottles of 500 ml hydrogen peroxide, half a kilo of propellant charge, one pack baking soda weighing 227 grams, two Pyrex tubes (a 100 ml and a 1,000 ml), one thermometer, one 30ml bottle of hydrochloride, one box machinery with brand name Nagel, and one pack 200 grams of aluminum flash powder.

They also recovered a caliber .50 rifle, flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and several subversive documents which contained marksmanship and guide to bomb-making.

Uy, in a press statement, commended their soldiers for their successful recovery of anti-personnel mines and other war materials.

In nearby Mamasapano, also in Maguindanao, elements of the 90th Infantry Battalion recovered three high-powered firearms during their continued patrol operations in Barangay Tukanalipao around 2:40 p.m. Thursday last week.

The military said soldiers recovered a caliber .50 Barret rifle, 7.62mm sniper rifle, and an M79 grenade launcher.

More than five years ago, the Barangay Tukanalipao became the site of the bloody encounter between elements of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and members of the Special Action Forces (SAF) of the Philippine National Police when the latter launched a covert operation against an international terrorist surnamed Marwan who sought refuge in the area. Marwan died in the operation but 44 SAF members became casualties in the process. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

