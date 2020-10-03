3 additional police stations to open in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 Oct) – The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is set to open three new police stations on Friday to beef up safety and security measures by increasing visibility of law enforcers, Mayor Sara Duterte said.

During her program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday, the mayor said that the addition of Mandug Police Station, Ecoland Police Station, and Baliok Police Station would bring the total police stations in the city to 15.

“The opening of these new police stations will reduce the area of responsibility of our existing police stations. Therefore, our expectation is that the police can better secure their respective areas of responsibility since their scope has been reduced,” she said.

Duterte said additional 160 personnel would be deployed to operationalize the three police stations.

According to the City Information Office, the area of responsibility of Mandug Police Station includes Barangays Acacia, Callawa, Indangan, Mandug, and Waan; Ecoland Police Station covers Barangays Bucana 76-A, Matina Aplaya 75-A, and Matina Crossing 74-A; and Baliok Police Station covers Barangays Catalunan Pequeno, Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Dumoy, and Baliok.

Duterte said the DCPO also plans to open five more police stations – in Bajada and Torres in Poblacion District, Ma-a in Talomo District, Catigan in Toril District, and Los Amigos in Tugbok District.

The National Headquarters-Philippine National Police General Order No. DPL-18-25, issued on December 27, 2019, mandates the “restructuring and strengthening of all city police offices nation-wide.”

Under this order, the DCPO, classified as a Class “A” police office, should have 20 police stations.

Duterte said the budget to construct the new police stations came from the city government. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments