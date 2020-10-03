3 medical workers contract virus in Malaybalay

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 2 October) – Three medical workers in Malaybalay City were added to the list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, the local government unit announced Thursday.

The recent cases brought the number of positive cases in the city to 82.

The three patients underwent Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction tests on Sept. 27, the city government said in the announcement posted on Facebook.

“Upon release of their RT-PCR (swab test) results, their hospital administration fetched them from their respective residences, and had them admitted at the NMWRC (Northern Mindanao Wellness and Reintegration Center),” it said.

The center, which is intended for drug dependents, now serves as isolation and quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

Two of the patients, a 35-year old female and a 33-year old male, were asymptomatic while the third one had tonsillitis, it added.

The city government only said that the three patients work in “a public hospital” in the city.

There is only one public hospital in Malaybalay, the Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center located in Barangay Casisang, the lone hospital in Bukidnon attending to COVID-19 patients. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)

