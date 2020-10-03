3 nabbed in drug buy-bust in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 8 October) – Three alleged drug couriers were arrested in a buy-bust operation Wednesday in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato where agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized 50 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated value of P354,000.

In a statement, the PDEA Cotabato provincial office identified the suspects as Gani Mehar Kanday alias ‘Idol’, Thens Ebrahim and Adhan Mawiya Adam, all residents of Barangay Datu Piang, Pigcawayan.

The PDEA said the three suspects, all considered “high-value targets,” are members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The agency said they also seized from the suspects a white van and a caliber .45 pistol with a magazine.

The suspects were charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition. (Malu Cadeliña Manar/MindaNews)

