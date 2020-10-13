Cotabato gaming company vows to help run after illegal numbers game operators

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 13 Oct) – A gaming company in North Cotabato said on Tuesday it will help authorities in running after those engaged in illegal numbers game and warned that violators would be penalized “heavily” once caught.

Rodolfo Gantuangco, former mayor of Kidapawan City and now franchise holder of the Miracle Pick Gaming Corporation, said they are willing to spend thousands of pesos as cash rewards to those who could present proof that someone or a group of individuals in their barangays are engaged in “last two” and “last three,” both illegal numbers game that use the results of the Lotto draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Gantuangco said that a bettor, if caught by police and other law enforcers doing the illegal numbers game, could be fined at least P3,000; a “last two” or “last three usher would be fined P5,000; and a coordinator would be charged P50,000 with years of imprisonment based on existing laws.

The company is also giving rewards to cops, intelligence agents, government soldiers, and other law enforcers who could help them curb illegal gambling in North Cotabato.

Gantuangco pointed out that his company is paying PCSO at least P20 million a month for allowing them to operate a small town lottery (STL) in the province.

“This is part of our social responsibility, aside from our payment of taxes to the government. And it would be unfair to us if illegal numbers game like last two still flourishes in our area because some authorities have allowed them to operate,” said the franchise holder.

The operations of the Miracle Pick Gaming Corporation in North Cotabato resumed on October 1 and the STL daily draws for Mindanao are being held in Tagum City in Davao del Norte every 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

