DOH-Davao reports 156 new COVID cases; highest single-day increase since March

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 October) — The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao reported 156 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases out of the 1,614 persons tested on Saturday, the highest single-day increase since the outbreak in the region began in mid-March.

Out of the 156 new cases in the region as of October 24, 118 or 75.6% were recorded in Davao City.

The DOH’ Center for Health Development (CHD) in Davao said the new confirmed positives brought the total cases in the region to 4,630 with 1,074 active cases, 3,397 recoveries, and 159 deaths.

Of these cases, 3,120 were reported in Davao City, 280 in Davao de Oro, 500 in Davao del Norte, 321 in Davao del Norte, 96 in Davao Occidental, and 313 in Davao Oriental.

According to the regional data, 145 of these cases are local, three locally stranded individuals, one returning overseas Filipino, and seven subject for verification.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), a COVID-19 referral government hospital, reported that at least 27 of the 30 COVID-19 intensive care unit beds while 273 of the 279 COVID-19 ward beds have been occupied as of October 24.

Local health experts claimed the recent cases here were attributed to spread at workplace and during evening gatherings, following the easing of knockdown measures under a modified general community quarantine.

“Kasi nakikita po namin na tumataas ang cases based on contact investigation ay yung mga gatherings, yung mga workplace lalong-lalo na sa gatherings after work doon po nakikita na marami nagkakahawaan sa birthday party sa mga wedding mga ganyan, mga special occasion after work (We saw that cases were increasing, based on contact investigation, due to gatherings, workplaces, particularly event gatherings after work. That’s where the transmission was happening – birthday parties, weddings, and special occasions after work),” DOH-Davao assistant regional director Lenny Joy Rivera during a virtual press conference last October 16.

Mayor Sara Duterte reimposed curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the city starting October 15 until December 31, 2020, to control the movement of Dabawenyos for “non-essential activities.”

Last October 23, the local government here also released Executive Order 56, for the adoption of “other alternative work arrangement” (OAWA) or a combination of the skeleton workforce, work-from-home, and staggered working hours, in public and private offices until end of this year.

It also directed heads of soccer to ensure the OAWA will comply with 40-hour workweek requirement of employees and other workers. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

