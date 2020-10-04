Lourdes Maestrado La Viña, CDO’s first woman councilor, dies at 90

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 04 October) — The first woman councilor in this city, Lourdes “Inday” Maestrado La Viña died of pneumonia Sunday night. She was 90 years old.

Her son, human rights and environmental lawyer Antonio La Viña confirmed her passing in a post in his Facebook page.

“Mom died of pneumonia, although she tested negative for COVID-19. She was confined in the ICU at the Capitol University Medical Center (in Cagayan de Oro City) for a week,” he said.

“Inday” La Viña was a known anti-Marcos opposition leader during the Martial Law period and was a key figure in some of the rallies in Cagayan de Oro.

She opened her house to those who were escaping from the clutches of the defunct-Philippine Constabulary who were hunting students and other key leaders of the opposition.

She also frequently visited political detainees, bringing them food and encouragement in the detention cell in Camp Alagar, headquarters of the PC (now Philippine National Police) in Barangay Lapasan.

According to her son, Tony, she also “led the historical heritage work of our city for many years, and was incumbent Trustee of the National Museum of the Philippines where she attended even its latest online meeting.”

Details of her wake and interment will be announced by the family. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments