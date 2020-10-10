Mayor Sara on 14-day home quarantine upon return from ‘medical leave’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 October) — Mayor Sara Duterte is on a mandatory 14-day home quarantine after returning here Tuesday from a week-long medical leave.

Duterte told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that she needs to complete her two-week self-quarantine after returning here Tuesday from a week-long leave for “medical reason” from September 28 to October 5.

“I’m okay lang. I just needed to assist someone. That’s why, I had to take a leave because I had to travel out-of-town. And, now, because I’m on a 14-day home quarantine, I cannot go to our studio,” she said.

The mayor did not reveal the person whom she assisted during her leave.

But a report published by the Manila Bulletin on September 30 said the mayor left the country for Singapore last September 29 via Singapore Airlines from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The mayor also put herself on self-quarantine last March 12, a day after meeting Senator Sherwin Gatchalian who was in direct contact with a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Last July 22, Duterte required swab testing for arriving passengers with no “negative” coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test result through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), issued within 72 hours before their scheduled departure from the airport of origin, at the Davao International Airport.

Once cleared, passengers could proceed to mandatory home quarantine.

The stricter measure was enforced to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 in the city.

As of October 9, Department of Health-Davao reported a total of 3,464 COVID cases with 2,753 recoveries and 114 deaths.

Of this total, 2,244 were reported in Davao City, 242 in Davao de Oro, 387 in Davao del Norte, 224 in Davao del Sur, 86 in Davao Occidental, and 281 in Davao Oriental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

