Northern Mindanao now tops COVID-19 cases in Mindanao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 October) – Northern Mindanao has surpassed the Davao region’s seven-month record of having the highest number of COVID-19 cases among Mindanao’s six regions.

Northern Mindanao surpassed Davao’s record on October 13, with 3,727 cases against Davao’s 3,679, up from 3,577 and 3,611 on October 12, according to data from the Center for Health Development (CHD) in the two regions.

A month earlier, on September 13, Northern Mindanao (Region 10) had only 1,994 cases against Davao’s 2,478.

Northern Mindanao recorded 3,827 cases on October 14; 3,917 on October 15 and 3,981 on October 16. The Davao region (Region 11) logged 3,771 cases on October 14; 3837 on the 15th and 3,919 on the 16th.

Northern Mindanao comprises the provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental and the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, El Salvador, Gingoog, Malaybalay, Valencia, Tangub, Oroquieta and Ozamiz.

The Davao region is composed of the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental and the cities of Davao, Digos, Mati, Panabo, Samal, Tagum,

Mindanao’s total number of cases as of October 13 was 15,245 and 519 deaths, according to data from the DOH regional offices in the five regions and the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

It rose to 15,583 including 536 deaths on Oct.14; and increased to 15,935 with 539 deaths on October 15.

Region 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula had 2,518 cases as of Oct. 13; 2,587 on the 14th; 2,668 cases as of Oct. 15. As of 4 p.m. on October 17, its DOH-CHD had yet to post the October 16 statistics.

Region 12 or Soccsksargen recorded 1,981 cases on Oct. 13; 1,938 on Oct.14,; 1,986 on Oct. 15 and 2,038 on Oct. 16.

Caraga region cases reached 2,035 on Oct. 13; 2,068 on Oct. 14; 2,123 on Oct. 15 and 2,191 on Oct. 16.

BARMM , on the other hand reported 1,385 cases on Oct. 13; 1,392 on Oct 14; 1,404 on Oct. 15 and 1,421 on Oct. 16.

Mindanao’s first COVID-19, Patient 40 or the 40th COVID-case in the country, passed away on March 13 at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center. The 54-year old male from Lanao del Sur had moved to Metro Manila for refuge during the 2017 Marawi Siege and had just returned when he was admitted at the Adventist Medical Center in Iligan City on March 3. He was transferred to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City on March 8 and passed away on March 13. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments