Reds burn heavy equipment in MisOr

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 8 October) — A squad of suspected communist rebels burned two heavy equipment used in quarrying sand and gravel in Misamis Oriental on Thursday afternoon.

Police Lieutenant Theofratus Pia, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police Misamis Oriental, said the rebels burned the backhoe and dump truck owned by Basoy Group of Companies in Purok 5, Barangay Napaliran, Balingasag town around 3:15 p.m.

Pia said the unarmed company security men did not resist the suspects who poured gasoline on the heavy equipment.

He said village residents were able to alert the police in Balingasag who immediately responded to the incident.

He said a patrol from the 58th Infantry Battalion also responded resulting in a firefight that continued until Thursday night.

He added the attack might be a diversionary tactic to ease pressure by Army troops pursuing another band of rebels who burned several heavy equipment owned by a contractor of Del Monte Philippines in Claveria town, Misamis Oriental last Tuesday.

Suspected communist rebels burned three dump trucks and a bus for workers in Sitio Talambao, Barangay Bulahan, Claveria.

Lt. Col. Ricky Canatoy, chief of the 58IB said they were pursuing the suspects who burned the vehicles of Del Monte Philippines. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

