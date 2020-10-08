Region 11’s inflation rate in September lowest in PH

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 October) — Region 11 posted an inflation rate of 0.8% in September, the lowest among the 17 regions in the Philippines, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA, however, said the region’s latest inflation figure increased slightly from 0.2% reported in August.

The region is composed of the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Davao City.

Bicol Region in Luzon reported the highest inflation rate at 4.5% last month from 4% in August.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was the only one of the six regions of Mindanao that sustained a decreasing inflation rate, from 2.4% in August to 2.3% last month.

The Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9) increased at 2.2% in September from 2.1% in August, Northern Mindanao (Region 10) at 2.6% from 2.1%, Soccsksargen (Region 12) at 2.9% from 2.4%, and Caraga at 3.2% from 2.9%, according to PSA.

The agency earlier reported that the headline inflation in the Philippines slowed down to 2.3% last month from 2.4% in August, owing to the slowdown in the inflation for the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages which eased at an annual rate of 1.5% during the month, from 1.8% in August.

Slower inflation was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 12.9%; clothing and footwear, 1.8%; and furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house, 3.7%.

The annual rate in the index of recreation and culture declined by 0.5% during the month. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments