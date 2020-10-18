SIDEBAR 1: A citizen’s guide to where and how to get a SALN 

By Karol Ilagan and Rex David Morales
Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
Only two of the six custodians of the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) provide access to full copies of SALNs without the need for the declarants’ approval. Over the years SALN custodians have restricted public access to wealth disclosure records. Here you will find a list of repositories and a step-by-step guide on how to get a SALN from each office. The process varies widely, and approval isn’t always certain.m18sidebar1.table