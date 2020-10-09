SK chair nabbed for drugs in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 9 October) – An official of the Sangguniang Kabataan in Magpet, North Cotabato, was arrested in an illegal drug buy-bust operation Thursday, the municipal police office said.

The suspect was identified as Jonie Dale Parcon, 22, SK chair of Barangay Kisandal, Magpet.

Police said Parcon was considered a high-value target being among the top five on the list of persons suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade in Magpet.

Seized from the suspect were two sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) and a P500 bill used in the buy-bust operation.

Parcon was detained at the Magpet police station while awaiting the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

In Kidapawan City, another drug suspect was killed Thursday afternoon in Cotelco Village after he fired at the raiding team, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 12 said.

Killed was Ivan Ako Kasim alias Ali or Butchoy, a resident of Barangay Masigay in Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

Police Lt. Col. Ramel Hojilla, chief of the Kidapawan City Police said police operatives were forced to shoot back after Kasim fired at them.

Hojilla said the suspect died while being treated in a hospital here.

The operatives recovered five sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P270,000, a caliber .38 revolver, and a blue Suzuki multi-cab, which Kasim allegedly used to transport the illegal drug. (Malu Cadeliña Manar/MindaNews)

