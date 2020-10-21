‘Trick-or-treat’ and Halloween parties prohibited in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 Oct) – The “trick-or-treat” and other Halloween events are now prohibited in Davao City as the local government grapples with the increasing number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

In an advisory released by the City Information Office on Wednesday, health officials and infectious disease experts working with the local government have warned against holding office or community events to slow down the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.

The local government likewise warned government and private offices, restaurants, business establishments, home associations, community organizations, barkadahan, tropa, churches, and all other groups, associations and organizations to defer holding trick-or-treat and other Halloween events.

The city government also prohibited Christmas parties and other holiday celebrations because these are potential spreaders of the infection.

“Davao City, just like the rest of the world, continues to face the threat of the pandemic. Cases are still surging and it is feared that more and more deaths will happen if the unnecessary gathering of people is allowed,” it added.

As of October 21, the DOH-Davao reported 4,156 cases with 3,168 recoveries and 145 deaths. Of this total, 2,751 cases were reported in Davao City, 262 in Davao de Oro, 448 in Davao del Norte, 297 in Davao del Sur, 95 in Davao Occidental, 303 in Davao Oriental.

The local government appealed to Dabawenyos to remain inside their homes and avoid going to public places and areas where people converge.

Mayor Sara Duterte ordered the reimposition of curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from October 15 until December 31.

It encouraged the people to consider their own safety and that of their families and people in their communities “before leaving your homes to attend parties, dinners, and other events that are not necessary or urgent.”

“This year, celebrations will only be truly special and meaningful if you, your family, and everyone in our communities are healthy and safe. It would be a good idea to give grocery items for ‘noche buena’ to a family in need rather than spending money for a party and risk contracting the virus,” it added.

Dabawenyos are advised to have intimate Christmas celebrations with their families and use online delivery services to shop for groceries.

“For Christmas, celebrate with your families. Celebrate intimately, use online shopping of groceries, food delivery services and other contactless services. And please, stay home – as it is the best place to celebrate and experience a truly merry Christmas and welcome a happy new year,” it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

