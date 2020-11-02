2 tanods accused of raping minor who violated curfew still at large

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 November) — The two tanods of Barangay Leon Garcia in Agdao District, who allegedly raped a 15-year old minor after she was caught violating the curfew last November 14, have remained at large, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Rose Aguilar said on Saturday.

Aguilar told MindaNews that complaints were filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office last Thursday against Richard Segarra, 45, resident of Purok San Vicente, Barangay Leon Garcia, and a certain Arnel Linaw, two days after the victim’s 26-year old sister appeared at the Sta. Ana Police Station to report the incident.

Complaints for violation of Republic Act 8353 or “The Anti-Rape Law of 1997” were filed against Segara and R.A. 7610, also known as “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act” against two suspects.

According to Aguilar, the victim was caught around 11 p.m. of November 14 at Agdao Flyover of the same barangay, after coming from a drinking session with her friend at the house of the victim’s sister.

From October 12 until November 19, the local government implemented a curfew from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. but this was adjusted to from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective Friday, November 20, in light of the city’s reversion to General Community Quarantine status.

The victim was then endorsed to and temporarily held at the barangay hall where Linaw reportedly forced her to drink more intoxicating beverage, and transferred her to the upper floor of the barangay hall where he maliciously kissed the victim’s shoulder and neck, according to Aguilar.

Aguilar said the victim managed to drive Linaw away.

But around 6 a.m. of the following day, November 15, Aguilar said Segarra allegedly brought the victim over to his house to let her take a bath.

She said the suspect took advantage of the victim, with her mouth gagged and both her hands and feet tied with a cloth.

She said the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the Sta. Ana Police Station immediately went to the Barangay Hall to conduct an investigation but the suspects had already fled the area. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

