Army seizes arms cache in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 9 November) — Troops recently seized six high-powered firearms during a raid at a remote village in Matalam, North Cotabato allegedly influenced by the New People’s Army (NPA), the military said Sunday.

A report from the 6th Infantry Division’s (ID) Public Affairs Office (PAO) said the weapons were confiscated last Wednesday, November 4, after troops from the 90th Infantry Battalion conducted a military operation in the area.

Seized were two Garand rifles with six clips of ammunition; an M-16 assault rifle with long magazine loaded with 28 ammunition; two Caliber .45 pistols with four magazines loaded with 31 ammunition; and, one Carbine rifle with two magazines loaded with 22 serviceable ammunition.

The PAO also reported that two backpacks and a few personal belongings were recovered from the raid.

Major General Juviemax Uy, 6th ID commanding officer, assured residents that the Philippine Army will continue to secure them from the terror groups operating in the area.

Remote areas in Matalam town, especially those situated in the mountain ranges of Mount Apo and Bukidnon, are believed influenced by the communist NPA rebels.

