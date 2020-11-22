Aside from Senator Bato,  Lapena, Quijano announce they’re COVID-positive

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 November) – Aside from Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa who announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19, two more Mindanawon officials announced on Sunday that they, too, are COVID-positive.

Secretary Isidro Lapeña, Director-General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and lawyer Franklin Quijano, chair of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) made the announcement in their respective Facebook pages.

Dela Rosa in a statement on Saturday said: “I am sorry to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. To all who made contact with me, please do the appropriate protocols.”

Lapeña, who hails from Davao City, said he underwent an RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on November 20 “as a requirement for my supposed flight to Mindanao today, November 22” but the result of his test, released on November 21, showed he tested positive for COVID.

“I am fine and I am not experiencing any symptoms. But in accordance with our health protocol, I am now in isolation,” he said.

Lapeña urged those who came in close contact with him to “also go on isolation in accordance with health protocols.”

Quijano in his statement said he was “extra careful” and followed all health protocols. He narrated that despite assurances of safety, in attending important coordination meetings in Manila, he would not take the plane from Iligan and back, opting instead to take the “long, land and sea route in a private car.”

He said he was in Manila the day before the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly and his meetings had been virtual on Zoom “yet I started feeling rather mild symptoms. So to be sure I had myself tested, not once but twice. I then had to isolate myself even when the symptoms were mild, for everyone’s safety.”

“I thought it in the best interest of the public and even my family to stay in isolation. This is a setback that I didn’t foresee. But with your support and prayers I should be able to get through this stronger. Stay well and safe, everyone,” he wrote.

Quijano also announced the passing of his brother Julio, Jr. whose remains will be brought to their hometown in Iligan City from Cebu “but it breaks my heart that I can’t even be there to bid him one last farewell.” (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments