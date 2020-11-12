Basilan town launches educational radio program

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 12 November) – The municipal government of Maluso town in Basilan through the Expanded Local School Board launched Wednesday a radio program meant to address the needs of learners in the “new normal” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The local government partnered with the Basilan Schools Division and WBA 99.1 FM for the initiative dubbed “RadyoEdukasyon”.

The move intends to “level up teachers’ competence in reaching out and follow through on student learning in this new normal,” Dr. Tim Undain-Sanchez, schools division superintendent said.

“This is a challenge we will accept and we will make sure teachers who are tapped as anchors and subject specialists for this program will exert their best effort for this radio-based instruction. We will strive to to make it fun, exciting and engaging for learners as well as medium to improve teacher’s self-confidence and communication skills outside of the traditional classroom setting,” Sanchez added.

Maluso Mayor Hanie Bud said “RadyoEdukasyon” relied on local resources but would welcome other partners “to help improve this innovative approach in the new normal.”

The program will air over WBA 99.1 FM. Its initial broadcast time will include Elementary Science (9.00 to 10 a.m. Tuesday), Elementary English (9-10 a.m. Wednesday), Elementary Filipino (2-3 p.m. Monday), Elementary Math (2-3 p.m. Wednesday).

Due to the pandemic schools across the country have adopted the so-called blended learning, a combination of online classes, broadcast lectures and modular learning, depending on what is applicable in a given locality. (MindaNews)

