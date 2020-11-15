Broadcast journalist Malu Cadelina-Manar signs off  at 52

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 November) – Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Malu Cadelina-Manar succumbed to cardiac arrest in a hospital in Kidapawan City early Sunday evening. She was 52.

Manar, station manager of Ronda FM Teleradyo 106.1 Mhz, was also a correspondent of MindaNews and Manila Bulletin and a stringer for GMA News.

She spent the most part of her career in Kidapawan’s DXND and won various awards for her programs and special reports until she resigned to run for city councilor in the May 2019 elections.

She was former chair of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Kidapawan City chapter.

Manar is survived by her daughters Caryl Cadz and Rae Marie Cadz, and husband Rey.

Her last post on her Facebook post was around 3 p.m. Sunday, verses from John 15:4, “Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.” (MindaNews)

