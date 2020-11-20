Curfew in Davao shortened to 7 hours; Roxas Night Market closed anew

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 November) – Mayor Sara Duterte has adjusted the curfew in Davao City, from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. to 9 p.m.-4 a.m. beginning Friday until Nov. 30.

Duterte also ordered the closure of the popular Roxas Night Market, the second since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, during the same period. It was first closed on March 12 and reopened on Sept. 12.

The two measures came after the city reverted to general community quarantine (GCQ) effective until the end of this month, as the local government failed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday, Duterte said a shorter curfew was needed to allow business establishments longer operational hours during the GCQ.

She said no establishments will be closed during the GCQ, and many of them will be allowed to operate at 50% to 75% capacity.

She said the local government will release the executive order enforcing the new curfew hours.

The 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was imposed starting Oct. 15, and a 24/7 liquor ban beginning Nov. 2, to control the spread of COVID-19.

Duterte said the city government reassigned the security personnel securing the night market to the checkpoints and areas on lockdown.

“We closed Roxas Night Market because we have to get the security personnel assigned at the market and put them in our checkpoints and lockdowns since we’re running out of personnel because of other activities related to COVID-19,” she said.

She assured the local government will provide food assistance to the affected market vendors and other workers who would need support for the duration of the community quarantine.

Last Sept. 12, Duterte reopened night market, a popular destination for street food, “ukay-ukay” (used clothes) and massage services, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. from Mondays to Sundays at 25% capacity.

Vendors and masseuses were given two hours to sell their products and services, from 5-7 p.m. when the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was reimposed last Oct. 15 to control the movement of people.

The entire city was placed under enhanced community quarantine from April 4 to May 15, GCQ from May 16 until June 30, and modified GCQ last July 1 supposedly until the end of November.

The city reverted to GCQ after nearly five months of being under MGCQ, Palace spokesperson Harry S. Roque said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments