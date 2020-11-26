DA extends P93.3-M assistance to Lanao Norte, Iligan

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 26 November) – The province of Lanao del Norte and Iligan City received an agri-fishery fund assistance worth P93.3 million from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to improve productivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press statement released by DA 10 said Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar led the turnover of P93.3 million worth of machineries and other items to the different local government units in Lanao del Norte on Tuesday.

Dar said the assistance is part of the government’s efforts to increase agricultural productivity and income of farmers and fisherfolk to make them more competitive.

“During the last two quarters, amid the pandemic, the agriculture sector is the only sector with a positive growth,” he noted.

Part of the department’s COVID-19 response under the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD), the assistance included agricultural machineries and tools, corn and vegetable seeds worth P10.5 million to the local governments of Linamon, Magsaysay, Matungao, Munai, Nunungan, Poona Piagapo, Sapad and Tangcal towns.

Lanao del Norte received 13,583 bags of inorganic fertilizers under DA’s rice program amounting to P13.583 million.

The province also received 29,050 bags certified inbred rice seeds worth P22.07 million for 2021 under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund – Seed Program from the Philippine Rice Institute.

The Paglingkawas Women’s Federation of Kauswagan town received the Grant for Packing House Facilities (Type A Grants) under the Enhanced Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita Inclusive Food Supply Chain Program worth P1 million in the form of vehicle, support to capital and equipment.

Under the Philippine Rural Development Program, the Dulag Farmers Association of Iligan City received P2.9 million worth of abaca fiber consolidation, processing and marketing in support to the infrastructure and food security program of the department.

Dar handed over the P30-million award to Bacolod being the 2019 national grand winner of the Malinis at Masaganang Karagatan through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources 10.

Kauswagan received 30,000 pieces of tilapia fingerlings worth P75,000 as livelihood intervention for the fisherfolk, while Maigo received P3 million worth of community fish landing center.

Aside from the turnover of projects, a P10-million certificate of commitment was awarded for the small ruminant production under the livestock program Bayanihan Act II for Bacolod and MSU Lanao del Norte Agricultural College in Sultan Naga Dimaporo town. (Richel V. Ume/MindaNews)

