Davao City reimposes Food and Medicine pass

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 November) – Mayor Sara Duterte has ordered the reimposition of food and medicine (FM) passes after seeing a sharp increase in new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases despite the reimplementation of the 7 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew and 24/7 liquor ban.

Duterte issued Executive Order 62 on Friday, detailing additional restrictions to limit the movement of the people to accessing goods and services, for work in the offices or industries and other allowed activities due to the “persistent disregard of many individuals to abide by the quarantine guidelines of the modified general community quarantine.”

The order said that effective 5 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, the FM pass would be used to buy food or medicines from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except Sundays. Passes with last digits 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 can be used on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while those with last digits 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Names of two individuals can be indicated on the pass but only one named person can use it at any given time, and holders must present a valid ID to establishments, it said.

According to the order, essential goods and services include everything related to the “human need for food, medicine, medical dental and allied-medical services, health and wellness, money work or shelter.

It also reiterated the prohibition on movement for amusement, entertainment, leisure, and gaming.

Individuals must present employee’s identification, certificate of employment, and certification of labor/service (for those without employer-employee relationship) for work; photocopy of the ID of employer or employee and driver’s license of the driver for drivers picking up individuals to and from work; event invitation for family events; identification with address for persons who are walking, jogging, or cycling; certification of membership, gym ID, and appointment confirmation for gym-goers; certification as a patient, confirmation of appointment for medical, allied-medical or dental services; business permit, Securities of Exchange Commission registration, Department of Trade and Industry registration, or any other document for proof of business; satisfactory oral explanation, appointment confirmation, receipt of services rendered, and other pertinent documents for church or other wellness activities; pertinent document to the government office to be visited for access to government services; pertinent document related to the office or email/SMS confirmation for access to private offices and establishments services; and student ID for access to school modules.

As of November 13, Davao City reported 5,008 cases, comprising 69% of the 7,197 total COVID-19 cases in the region, according to DOH-Davao. Of this figure, 373 cases were recorded in Davao de Oro, 780 in Davao del Norte, 540 in Davao del Sur, 109 in Davao Occidental, and 387 in Davao Oriental.

Davao Region, which is considered as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Mindanao, has 2,185 active, 4,760 recoveries, and 252 deaths, DOH-Davao said.

Of Davao City’s 5,008 cases, 1,678 cases are classified as active; 3,120 have recovered and 210 have died.

According to the national Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker as of November 13, Davao City tops the list of areas with “new cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness” at 1,196, followed by Quezon City with 872, Cavite with 853, Rizal with 777 and Manila with 741. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments