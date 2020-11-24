Decision to put 35 Davao villages under ECQ up to CODE Team – Mayor Sara

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Nov) – Mayor Sara Duterte said the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) Team will be the one to decide if it will enforce a hard lockdown on 35 barangays that reported the highest number of confirmed cases to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city.

During her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), Duterte, citing the presentation of Dr. Alethea de Guzman of the Department of Health (DOH)-Epidemiology Bureau during the meeting of the CODE Team in the city last November 18, said that the 35 barangays contributed 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases out of the 96 barangays with reported cases in the first half of November.

The city is composed of 182 barangays.

De Guzman’s report, however, mentioned only 34 barangays – Buhangin Poblacion, Barangay 19-B, Talomo Poblacion, Agdao, Bucana, Toril Poblacion, Matina Crossing, Ma-a, Matina Aplaya, Cabantian, Catalunan Grande, Sasa, Panacan, Barangay 21-C, Pampanga, Daliao, Calinan Poblacion, Barangay 5-A, Bago Aplaya, Barangay 27-C, Centro (San Juan), Tugbok Poblacion, Leon Garcia Sr., Barangay 32-D, Barangay 9-A, Baliok, Barangay 20-B, Tibungco, Bunawan Poblacion, Lizada, Tigatto, Barangay 28-C, Barangay 7-A, and Indangan.

Duterte added that the transmission of the virus has been circulating in these barangays since the outbreak began mid-March of this year.

Clustering of cases has been noted in Barangay 27-C, Barangay Rafael Castillo, Barangay 31-D, Barangay Bunawan, Barangay Governor Paciano Bangoy, and Barangay 32-D Poblacion, Duterte said.

She said the local government will wait for the announcement from the CODE team on the possible enforcement of a hard lockdown.

“Is there a lockdown on 35 barangays? When we say lockdown, it’s the ECQ [Enhanced Community Quarantine], which means no one can enter or leave. It’s not discussed in Davao City Task Force on COVID-19. It may be a discussion with the CODE team but, of course, the CODE team will make the proper announcement at the correct time,” the mayor said.

She said that the local government is ready to work with the CODE Team, headed by Melquiades Feliciano, who is the deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 for the cities of Bacolod and Cebu

“Similar to what they’re doing in other LGUs, when they implement something they are supported by all national government offices with regard to resources and funding, so if they implement something in Davao City, we are ready to work with them with regard to resource and funding,” she said.

The city reverted to a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) last Friday until end of this month.

The entire city was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from April 4 to May 15, General Community Quarantine (GCQ) from May 16 until June 30, Modified GCQ last July 1 until November 19, and GCQ again until November 30.

As of November 23, Davao City reported a total of 5,881 cases, Davao de Oro with 430, Davao del Norte with 940, Davao del Sur with 648, Davao Occidental with 113, and Davao Oriental with 416.

The entire region has 2,530 in total active cases, 5,479 recoveries, and 319 deaths.

Out of the 5,881 cases in Davao City, 2,016 are active, 3,601 have recovered, and 264 have died. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

