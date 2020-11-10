DPWH-12 completes infra projects worth P222M in SouthCot

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 Nov) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed around P222-million worth of infrastructure projects in South Cotabato province that were intended to further boost economic activities in the area.

Basir Ibrahim, DPWH-Region 12 director, said the accomplished projects as of September comprised two road widening and improvement, rehabilitation of three footbridges and one flood control implemented by the South Cotabato 1st District Engineering Office (DEO).

He said these are the 4.52-kilometer (km) widening from two to four lanes of the Surallah-Lake Sebu-Maitum road section in Surallah town and the 6.872-km Midsayap-Marbel road section in Tantangan town.

The widening of the remaining 1.99-km road section and four bridges in Surallah are underway and programmed until next year, he said.

Ibrahim said the P96.4-million Surallah and P87.89-million Tantangan projects are part of the road widening program being implemented by the agency in the entire Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

To ensure road quality and safety, he said they constructed shoulder, box culvert, lined canal and slope protection structures; installed pipe culvert, road signs and guardrails; and applied thermoplastic pavement markings.

“These road widening projects, mainly from to four or six lanes, are aimed to enhance the transport of goods and services by our farmers and traders to the commercial centers, including the seaport and airport of General Santos City,” Ibrahim said in a report.

He said DPWH Secretary Mark Villar directed them to prioritize projects that mainly facilitate the improvement of economic activities and address traffic congestion.

In Koronadal City, the agency completed last June a P33.8-million flood control project in two flood-prone rivers in the area.

Engr. Khalil Sultan, South Cotabato-I DEO chief, said the 507-meter river control structure covered portions of Topland and Marbel rivers as well as Melchor Bridge in Barangay Sto. Nino.

“It now protects nearby communities from flashfloods and landslides,” he said, noting that the project was completed in five months after commencing last February.

The agency also completed last September the rehabilitation of three footbridges in Koronadal City that are situated at the city’s entry point along the General Santos Drive in Barangay Zone IV, Soccsksargen regional center complex in Barangay Carpenter Hill and along Alunan Avenue in the downtown area.

Sultan said the projects, which cost P4.8 million, were already turned over to the local government of Koronadal.

“This is aimed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and encourage the use of the footbridges when crossing our busy streets and highways,” he said. (MindaNews)

