DQR registration for individuals resumes

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 Nov) – The registration to Safe Davao QR (DQR) for individuals resumed on Monday, giving residents and visitors at least a full week to get their personal DQR codes ready for the mandatory enforcement of the system on November 23.

Individuals, be they residents or visitors, may register through https://persons.safe-davao.com, which has been opened nearly two weeks after the website crashed last November 4 due to high traffic.

Registration for establishments resumed since Wednesday last week. Separate links have been provided to avoid another crash.

In her televised State of the City Address (SOCA) streamed via Facebook on Monday, Mayor Sara Duterte said the local government envisioned to employ the DQR system to boost the contact-tracing efforts, which have been “challenging.”

“We endeavor to catch many of the contacts of a confirmed positive case with the use of the Safe Davao QR,” she said.

Duterte said the Department of the Interior and Local Government augmented 1,500 personnel to assist in the city’s contact-tracing efforts.

The mandatory enforcement of the DQR system has been postponed to November 23 from November 7, to give more time for Dabawenyos to secure their personal DQR codes. Around 360,000 business establishments and individuals were registered from the start of registration on October 31 until it crashed four days thereafter, according to Duterte.

She said those who have been registered in the system will no longer have to re-register for another DQR code

Section 4 of Executive Order No. 60, which set the guidelines for DQR, released last November 3 provides that all individuals below 18 years old, above 65 years will be issued with a DQR code that will indicate that they are part of the vulnerable sector to forewarn the checkpoints, offices, and establishments.

The mayor ordered all individuals to carry around their DQR codes every time they go outside residence gates or beyond three meters from their houses for structures without gates.

Meanwhile, barangay personnel have been instructed to randomly scan people within their area of responsibility to check violations on the prohibition of non-essential travel.

The order provides that the DQR will be used as a pass for entry into and travel inside the city to implement the requirement that must be for goods and accessing essential services or work/business only, as a pass in law enforcement checkpoints and barangay patrols implementing the prohibition on non-essential travel, and as a contact tracing log on non-essential travel.

It said that all individuals, including non-residents of the city, will be required to get a one-time, permanent, and unique DQR code upon successful online registration.

To register, through the link, one must provide a clear photo of the entire face, facing the camera; a clear photo of their valid ID or birth certificate (a list of valid IDs is provided below); a clear photo of their face beside the valid ID or birth certificate; a valid mobile phone number; and a valid email address.

The list of valid IDs are Social Security System / Government Service Insurance System, Unified Multi-Purpose Identification Card; Land Transportation Office Driver’s License (student permit may be accepted if in card format); Professional Regulatory Commission ID; Overseas Workers Welfare Administration / Integrated; Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) card; Commission on Elections Voter’s ID or Voter’s Certification from the Election Officer with Dry Seal; Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms License; Senior Citizen ID; Airman License (issued August 2016 onwards); Philippine Postal ID (issued November 2016 onwards); school ID; passport; and in the absence of a valid ID, PSA copy of a birth certificate.

City residents with no valid ID or birth certificate may apply for their DQR at the nearest police station while non-Davao City residents who do not have a valid ID or birth certificate must first get these requirements before they can register for a DQR. Employers should assist all their workers who do not know how to go online or do not own a smartphone. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

