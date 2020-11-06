Enforcement of QR coding system in Davao City moved to Nov. 23

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 November) — The mandatory enforcement of the Safe Davao QR (DQR) has been postponed from November 7 to November 23, to give more time for Dabawenyos to secure their personal QR codes after the registration website crashed.

Mayor Sara Duterte told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Thursday that a deluge of registrants flooded the https://safedavaoqr.davaoct.com after she announced last Tuesday the supposed start of the mandatory enforcement of the DQR system this Saturday, November 7.

The Safe Davao QR is the platform created by the city government to “help expedite contact tracing” to help control the spread of COVID-19, and “enforce the prohibition on non-essential travel” for all residents and non-residents visiting Davao City. A DQR is needed to travel around the city, and for non-residents, to enter the city.

Registration for the DQR for residents and non-residents visiting the city, started on October 31 or a full week before its supposed enforcement.

According to the mayor, the site developer decided to temporarily take down the website on Wednesday night to stop thousands of people from accessing it to prevent website crash. She said registration might resume on Friday.

“Why was the site unavailable? When we talked about (DQR), many realized that they need to get DQR and, at some point, 10,000 people tried to access the website. They asked me to take down the website to stop thousands of people from accessing it. I told them to take it down for now and put a message there that the site is unavailable,” she said.

She added that a two-week extension will be enough to get everyone registered. The city’s population during the 2015 census was 1.63 million.

Addressing criticisms on how the local government handled DQR code system, Duterte said: “It’s useless to get enraged over a QR code. You are only wasting your effort to get enraged because that’s a QR code. Reserve your energy for some serious matters that you must be angry about,” she said.

The mayor noted that the site developer has yet to figure out if business establishments could start using the DQR system on those who have already secured a personal QR code.

She said big establishments also requested for extension as they need to set up the hardware, particularly scanners because “it’s difficult to secure the scanners that would be attached to the personal computer. There will be a daily in the services,” she said.

The mayor also clarified that failure to secure a DQR will not lead to detention.

What is written in the executive order is those with cancelled DQR… to check if the cancellation was due to a bug or problem in the system. But if they find out that you have uploaded fake ID as proof of your identity, then you can face charges. But for those who have no DQR, there is no such punishment in the executive order because only the City Council through an ordinance can put a penalty or punishment,” she said.

To register online, one has to prepare a clear photo of your entire face, facing the camera, a clear photo of a valid ID or birth certificate, a clear photo of face beside the valid ID or birth certificate; a valid mobile phone number; and a valid email address.

Valid IDs are: Social Security System / Government Service Insurance System, Unified Multi-Purpose Identification Card; Land Transportation Office Driver’s License (student permit may be accepted if in card format); Professional Regulatory Commission ID; Overseas Workers Welfare Administration / Integrated; Department of Labor and Employment (iDOLE) card; Commission on Elections Voter’s ID or Voter’s Certification from the Election Officer with Dry Seal; Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms License; Senior Citizen ID; Airman License (issued August 2016 onwards); Philippine Postal ID (issued November 2016 onwards); School ID; Passport; and In the absence of a valid ID, PSA copy of a birth certificate.

The local government said residents who do not have a valid ID or birth certificate may apply for their DQR at the nearest police station while non-Davao City residents who do not have a valid ID or birth certificate must first get these requirements before they can register for a DQR.

It said employers should assist their workers who do not know how to go online or do not own a smartphone.

The local government also opened help lines for the DQR system, from Mondays to Sundays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Smart subscribers may reach out through 0961-750-3542, 0961-750-3541, and 0961-750-3540 while Globe subscribers through 0995-461-6400, 0995-461-6402, and 0995-461-6394. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

