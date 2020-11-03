Koronadal starts construction of P76-million modern gym

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 3 Nov) – Construction works have started for the city’s modern gymnasium that already received a funding commitment of P76 million, officials said.

City Mayor Eliordo Ogena said the initial phase of the facility’s development is now underway in its site located at the back of the new city hall building along General Santos Drive in Barangay Zone III.

He said the project was designed to further enhance the local government operations and expected to draw more major events and activities to the city.

“It will not only benefit the city but the province of South Cotabato and Region 12 (Soccsksargen) as well,” he said in a statement.

Koronadal is a component city of South Cotabato and the regional administrative seat and center of Soccsksargen.

Ogena said it will be the next attraction of the city, which has a number of existing landmarks such as the regional center, Rizal Park and main public market, Chinatown satellite market, highway greening and the Blok Creek.

The project’s initial phase is being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Region 12 and due for completion by February next year.

It already has a funding of P26 million, with P20 million committed by Deputy House Speaker for Mindanao and South Cotabato second district Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, and P3 million each from Senators Nancy Binay and Pia Cayetano.

He is pushing for the release of additional P50 million next year to facilitate its completion by 2022.

Hernandez said he pushed for the construction of the city’s own gymnasium to help create more jobs and better economic opportunities for residents.

“When completed, the gymnasium will have a seating capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 and host modern amenities and facilities,” he said.

Hernandez said the facility will help further establish the city as a “one-stop-shop” for major events and attract more tourists and other visitors.

Major events and activities in the city are currently held at the South Cotabato Gymnasium and Cultural Center, which is situated at the downtown area.

The 5,000-capacity gymnasium, which was completed before the province hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1996, had hosted top national and regional events, among them the Mindanao Business Conference and the National Schools Press Conference. (MindaNews)

