Magnitude 6 quake rocks Surigao Sur

A Magnitude 6 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 33 kilometers (km) southeast of San Agustin town at 6:37 a.m., Phivolcs said.

The quake’s depth was measured at 54 km, it added.

The temblor was expected to cause damage to properties, Phivolcs said.

According to the 12:35 p.m update from Phivolcs, the tremor was felt at Intensity VI in Hinatuan, Surrigao del Sur; Intensity V in San Agustin, Bislig City, Lianga and Lingig in Surigao del Sur and Bayugan City, Rosario, Talacagon, San Francisco and Santa Josefa in Agusan del Sur; and, Intensity IV in Bayabas, Borobo, Cagwait, Lanuza, Marihatag, and Tago in Surigao Del Sur, Laak, Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Monkayo, Nabunturan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

It was Intensity III in Carmen, Madrid, and Tandag City in Surigao del Sur; Cagayan de Oro City, Tagoloan, Villanueva and Balingasag in Misamis Oriental, Mati City in Davao

Oriental, Tagum City in Davao del Norte; and Socorro in Surigao del Norte; Intensity II in Carrascal, Cortes and Tagbina in Surigao del Sur, El Salvador City, Initao, Lugait and Manticao in Misamis Oriental, Davao City in Davao del Sur, Dapa, General Luna,

Mainit and Surigao Cityon Surigao del Norte, San Jose in Dinagat Islands, and Panabo City in Davao del Norte; and, Intensity I in Iligan City. (MindaNews)

