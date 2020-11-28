Mindanao’s ADDU, MSU-IIT, CMU and XU among Asia’s best universities

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 28 November) — Four of 14 Philippine universities that made it to the annual listing of top Asian universities by the United Kingdom-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), are in Mindanao.

Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), the lone Mindanao university that made it to the 2019 QS list, was joined by three other Mindanao-based universities in the 2021 QS list: Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) in Davao City, Central Mindanao University (CMU) in Maramag, Bukidnon, and Xavier University (XU) in Cagayan de Oro City.

For the third consecutive year, the National University of Singapore, topped the list of Asian universities. QS Quacquarelli Symonds compares 650 universities based on 11 key indicators of university performance, among them academic standing, graduate employability, research quality, web presence, internationalization on campus, and the diversity of each institution’s international collaborations.

In the Philippines, the University of the Philippines topped among 14 universities that made it to the QS 2021 list.

University of the Philippines (69 th )

) Ateneo de Manila University (135th)

De La Salle University (166the)

University of Santo Tomas (186th)

University of San Carlos (451-500)

Ateneo de Davao University (501-550)

Mapua University (501-550)

Silliman University (501-550)

Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (551-600)

Adamson University (601+)

Central Luzon State University (601+)

Central Mindanao University (601+)

Central Philippine University (601+)

Xavier University (601+)

In the QS 2019, MSU-IIT ranked higher at 451 to 500. (MindaNews)

