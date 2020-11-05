Missing public school teacher found dead in Lanao Norte

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 5 November) – A male public school teacher who was declared missing for four days was found dead in Barangay Pantar, Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Major Salman Saad, spokesperson of the Provincial Police Office said civilians discovered the decomposing body of Arthur Torres Jr. due to the foul smell it emitted.

The body bore six stab wounds in the back, two others in the chest and a slash wound across the neck.

Saad said Torres Jr.’s immediate family, accompanied by scene of the crime operatives, positively identified the victim through his clothes and personal belongings including a silver necklace and a blue face mask.

He said no weapon was recovered at the place where the body was found.

“The cadaver was later brought to Libosada Funeral Homes in Kolambugan town while the Municipal Police Station led by acting police chief Major Rey Ochigue is conducting a thorough investigation to establish the identity of the suspect for the filing of appropriate case,” he said.

Kolambugan Mayor Lorenzo Mañegos in a phone interview said Torres Jr. was a teacher at a national high school in Oroquieta City and son of municipal councilor Arthur Torres Sr. of Barangay Baybay, Kolambugan.

Mañegos said Torres Jr. was on vacation for All Saints’ day and All Souls’ Day.

He quoted the victim’s brother as saying that his sibling talked with a suspect identified as Mark Miano afternoon of October 31 before leaving aboard his motorcycle.

The mayor said that at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, the police, 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, the local government unit of Tangkal town, some commanders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and barangay leaders received a report that the suspect and his live-in partner identified as Mai-mai sought refuge in Barangay Poona Kapatagan in Tangkal.

Miano surrendered to the apprehending team and admitted that he and two other individuals killed Torres Jr., he said.

Miano and Mai-mai are both residents of Purok 3, Austin Heights in Kolambugan.

Mañegos said the three suspects sold the victim’s motorcycle in Ramain, Lanao del Sur for P10,000.

The vehicle was recovered in Marawi City with the help of Maranaw religious leaders and the MILF, he added.

He said a case will be filed Friday against the three suspects. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

