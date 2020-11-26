PAF plane sends more relief goods to Cagayan Valley from CDO, MisOr

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 26 November) — A Philippine Air Force Airbus C295 plane on Thursday picked up five tons of relief goods bound for the typhoon-ravaged province of Cagayan Valley.

Major Rodulfo Cordero, public affairs chief of the 4th Infantry Division said it was the second shipment of relief goods bound for Cagayan Valley this week.

Cordero said the relief goods were donated by residents of Cagayan de Oro City and Misamis Oriental as payback for the help they received in the aftermath of tropical storm “Sendong” in December 2011.

“From Cagayan to Cagayan,” 4ID chief Major General Andres Centeno said.

“The people of Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental did not really forget the kindness they got during Sendong,” he said.

He said the response from residents who wanted to give back has been overwhelming since 4ID and its Multi-sectoral Advisory Board initiated the donation drive two weeks ago.

He said civic clubs and corporations turned over the donations until the entire gym at the 4ID headquarters in Barangay Patag here was filled with goods.

The official said even soldiers deducted small amounts from their salaries to buy basic needs for the typhoon victims in Cagayan Valley.

He said the local government of Cagayan de Oro established donation centers all over the city.

Later on, Centeno said Gingoog City Mayor Erick Canosa and Rep. Christian Unabia (1st district, Misamis Oriental) sent truckloads of relief goods collected from their localities.

He said more flights were scheduled to bring the relief goods to Cagayan Valley.

Three strong typhoons – Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses – slammed many parts of Luzon in succession in recent weeks causing massive floods and damage to agriculture and infrastructure. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

