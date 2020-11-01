Safe Davao QR for quick contact tracing launched; mandatory for residents and visitors

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 November) — The City Government of Davao rolled out on Saturday the “Safe Davao QR” system (DQR), and its use among residents and non-residents visiting the city will be mandatory effective November 7, to hasten contact-tracing and control the non-essential movement of the people within the city to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The registration link https://safedavaoqr.davaoct.com for the DQR system has been posted on the Facebook page of the City Government of Davao, and is accessible to both residents and non-residents, who need to move around Davao City to work, do business, access goods and essential services.

People entering the city will be required to show their DQR codes.

Davao City, the largest city in Mindanao and the city with the highest number of cases among Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities, launched its QR coding system launched nearly eight months after recording its first COVID-19 case.

Other cities in Mindanao have adopted QR coding for contact tracing early on, like the cities of Mati, Koronadal, Tagum and General Santos, and the town of Malungon in Sarangani.

The Davao City government advised the people to avoid sharing their personal DQR codes on social media to avoid identity theft, warned them to access only the registration link that it provided, and reminded them that registration is free and does not require credit card or bank details.

Government workers who participated in the trial test would also need to re-register, it added.

To register, through the link, the people must provide a clear photo of your entire face, facing the camera; a clear photo of their valid ID or birth certificate (a list of valid IDs is provided below); a clear photo of their face beside the valid ID or birth certificate; a valid mobile phone number; and a valid email address.

The list of valid IDs are Social Security System / Government Service Insurance System, Unified Multi-Purpose Identification Card; Land Transportation Office Driver’s License (student permit may be accepted if in card format); Professional Regulatory Commission ID; Overseas Workers Welfare Administration / Integrated; Department of Labor and Employment (iDOLE) card; Commission on Elections Voter’s ID or Voter’s Certification from the Election Officer with Dry Seal; Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms License; Senior Citizen ID; Airman License (issued August 2016 onwards); Philippine Postal ID (issued November 2016 onwards); School ID; Passport; and In the absence of a valid ID, PSA copy of a birth certificate.

Davao City residents who do not have a valid ID or birth certificate may apply for their DQR at the nearest police station while non-Davao City residents who do not have a valid ID or birth certificate must first get these requirements before they can register for a DQR.

It said employers should assist all their workers who do not know how to go online or do not own a smartphone.

It added the DQR link will be open for all offices and establishments starting 10 a.m. of November 1.

The local government also opened help lines for the DQR system, available from Mondays to Sundays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Smart subscribers may reach out through 0961-750-3542, 0961-750-3541, and 0961-750-3540 while Globe subscribers through 0995-461-6400, 0995-461-6402, and 0995-461-6394. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

