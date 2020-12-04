4 areas in Mindanao placed under GCQ

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 Dec) – President Rodrigo R. Duterte placed four Mindanao areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) from December 1 to 31.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the quarantine status of Davao del Norte has been reverted to GCQ, following a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases while quarantine classification for Davao City, Iligan City, and Lanao del Sur remains the same.

Also under GCQ are Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, and Tacloban City.

The rest of the country are under a modified GCQ, the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

Davao City reverted to GCQ status for 10 days from November 20 to 30 amid the alarming situation brought about by the record-breaking daily COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.

From December 1 to 3, local health authorities commenced a three-day aggressive community testing in the city to put the widespread transmission of the virus under control.

Dr. Evelino Buenaventura, ACT Focal person for Davao City Health office, said that the testing center for Talomo Central is located at Shanghai Gymnasium while Toril-A and Toril-B at the Toril-A Health Center on December 1; Talomo South at Central Park Gymnasium, Talomo North at Phase 2 SIR Gymnasium, and District A at Bankerohan Gymnasium on December 2; Buhangin at Buhangin Proper Gymnasium, District B at El Rio Phase 1 Gymnasium, Tugbok at Mintal Gymnasium, and Bunawan at Barangay Ilang Gymnasium on December 3.

As of November 30, Davao City reported a total of 6,480 cases, Davao de Oro with 456, Davao del Norte with 1,050, Davao del Sur with 700 Davao Occidental with 118 and Davao Oriental with 442.

The entire region has 2,755 in total active cases, 6,142 recoveries, and 353 deaths.

Out of the 6,480 cases in Davao City, 2,225 are active, 3,965 are recoveries, and 290 are deaths.

Iligan City, on the other hand, has 958 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 30, of which 41 are still active, with 865 recoveries and 52 deaths, according to the city’s Emergency Operation Center Health Cluster. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

