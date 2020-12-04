4 Mindanao LGUs cited as among the most competitive

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 December) – Four local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao emerged as among the most competitive in the country, according to the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) 2020.

The CMCI measures the competitiveness level of the LGUs based on economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency pillars.

Leading Mindanao’s cities and municipalities is Davao City whose ranking as overall most competitive highly urbanized city went up to second this year from third in the same category last year.

Manila City placed first, besting 30 other cities in the same category, while Pasay City ranked third.

Davao City placed second in economic dynamism, government efficiency and infrastructure, and fifth in resiliency.

Tagum City placed third and Davao del Norte second in the overall most competitive component city and overall most competitive province, respectively.

The municipality of Majinog in Camiguin placed third as overall most competitive fifth to sixth class municipality.

Bacuag and General Luna towns in Surigao del Norte were recognized as third and first most improved local government units in the country.

Carrascal town in Surigao del Sur was named third most improved LGU among third to fourth class municipalities.

Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur ranked as the third most improved component city. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

