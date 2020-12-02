40th IB troops recover 11 firearms in Maguindanao town encounter

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 2 December) – Troops belonging to the 40th Infantry “Magiting” Battalion (IB) recovered 11 high-powered firearms following a clash with a lawless armed group in General SK Pendatun, Maguindanao yesterday, December 1, the military said.

In a statement, Major General Juvy Max Uy, 6th Infantry Division chief and commander of Joint Task Force Central, said the soldiers recovered the weapons in Barangay Bulod following an encounter with the group headed by a certain Commander Mac4.

He said the 40th IB, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Rogelio Gabi,

conducted a military operation in the village after receiving reports from civilians of the presence of an armed group in the area.

Uy said the troops recovered one rocket-propelled grenade launcher, one Barret rifle, one M-79 grenade launcher, one M-14 rifle, two M-16 Armalite rifles, four 7.62mm AR-16 rifles, one sub-machine gun 9mm M-10 and other war materials.

Uy said the group of Commander Mac4 sought refuge in General SK Pendatun town after evading the military operation in Sitio Balayman, Barangay Langapanen in the adjacent municipality of Sultan sa Barongis on Sunday, November 29.

Troops arrested two men and recovered two rocket-propelled grenade launchers and an Uzi sub-machine gun during the operation in Sultan sa Barongis, Uy said.

