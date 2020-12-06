6 Davao-Manila flights added for the holidays

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 December) – Davao City will have six additional flights to Manila starting next week in time for the holiday celebrations, Davao City Tourism Office head Generose Tecson said.

In a text message on Thursday, Tecson said authorities are well-prepared for the influx of passengers arriving at the Davao International Airport (DIA), even with the addition of more Manila-Davao-Manila flights.

The DIA has 19 existing domestic routes to Cebu, Clark in Pampanga, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, and Zamboanga City that are serviced by Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia.

“We are well-prepared because regardless of how many (passengers) will arrive per flight, our preparation is for the number of seats available per flight,” she said.

In a live interview Wednesday over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), City Health COVID-19 focal person Ashley Lopez said the city has established additional facilities in anticipation of a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

He said the city has 23 COVID-19 facilities that can accommodate over 2,000 persons. Out of the 23 facilities, 14 are intended for isolation and nine as holding areas.

As of December 16, Department of Health-Davao reported a total of 11,072 COVID-19 cases in the region, with 2,009 active ones, 8,624 recoveries and 439 deaths.

Of the total cases, Davao City reported 7,767, Davao de Oro 555, Davao del Norte 1,323, Davao del Sur 806, Davao Occidental 122, and Davao Oriental 499.

Executive Order 63 released on November 23 requires authorized persons outside residence (APOR) entering the city via air travel to present company/office ID and certificate of employment or acknowledgment of principal for labor/service (for those without employer-employee relationship); medical certificate clearance; company/office travel order; hotels and other similar accommodation establishments confirmation (APOR cannot stay in the houses of Davao City residents), if staying for more than one day; roundtrip ticket; 24- to 72-hour from date of arrival RT-PCR negative test result or test upon arrival.

It added that a mandatory 14-day hotel/home quarantine is required before they report to work if the APOR is staying for more than 14 days or residing permanently in the city. Quarantine expenses shall be paid for by the employer.

It added that returning residents traveling by land, air or sea, including the locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipinos, and overseas Filipino Workers must present 24- to 72-hour from date of arrival negative RT-PCR test result or submit to a test upon arrival, and must undergo 14-day home quarantine. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

