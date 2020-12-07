7-month pregnant woman killed in mortar fire in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 16 Dec) – A seven-month pregnant woman was killed when hit by a mortar fire in Shariff Saydona Mustapha municipality in Maguindanao late evening Tuesday.

Mursid Mamolintao, brother-in-law of victim Rabiyah Damada Lakim, said the latter was apparently hit while on their way out to evacuate as the military fired mortar rounds aimed at rebels belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

A shrapnel hit her in the neck.

Mamolintao said Lakim was rushed to the nearby Maguindanao Provincial Hospital but died even before reaching the medical center.

She was pregnant with what would have been her second child.

Tension has gripped the area because of sporadic firing between the military and BIFF rebels, depriving residents of a good night’s sleep.

Mamolintao urged the government to find ways to stop the fighting so civilians won’t be caught in the crossfire.

A few days ago, six civilians, including two children, were also hit by mortar fire in the municipality of Datu Salibo, also in Maguindanao.

BIFF started the attacks over a week ago in neighboring Datu Piang municipality and exchange of gunfire between the military and the rebels have not stopped since then. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments