Attempt to smuggle in 1.8-M pesos worth of shabu inside Davao City jail probed

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 December) – Investigation on the attempt to smuggle in 1.8 million pesos worth of shabu in the Davao City Jail in Ma-a on Christmas Eve is ongoing to determine if there are jail personnel and inmates involved, the spokesperson of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said on Saturday.

Two persons, who claimed to be members of a religious organization, were arrested for attempting to smuggle in the sachets of shabu concealed in packs of noodles.

The suspects, identified by authorities as 63-year old Doroteo Guibernas and 34-year old Mylene Tamondong, attempted to sneak the prohibited drugs into the jail’s male dormitory.

BJMP regional spokesperson Insp. Edo Lobenia said jail guards found the sachets of shabu while inspecting the packages. They found the seal of the noodle packs had been tampered with.

Lobenia said they already have the names of inmates who might be involved and a “thorough investigation” is ongoing to determine if anyone from their ranks is involved, warning them of dismissal from service.

“We never tolerate our personnel. We will file administrative and criminal cases if there is anyone involved,” he said.

On Friday, Christmas Day, Mayor Sara Duterte told the city-government owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that they want a deeper probe to determine if there are BJMP personnel involved in the illegal drug activities inside the jail facility.

Lobenia said the recovery of the contraband proved the supply came from outside the jail.

He maintained there is no illegal drug trade inside the jail.

On Christmas eve, Mayor Duterte told DCDR that she ordered the Davao City Police Office to deepen its investigation on who among the local government employees are involved in the illegal drug trade after two workers were arrested for selling illegal drugs this month.

Duterte said the local government wants to maintain a drug-free workplace, and warned government employees of dismissal from service if they are found involved in illegal drugs.

“We are in government, and we should not be involved in illegal drugs because we should be the ones to put a stop to illegal drugs in our city,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

